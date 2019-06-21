National

Japan to provide 1.3 million vaccines to kids in developing countries as part of U.N. SDG targets

Kyodo

The government said Friday it will provide vaccines to around 1.3 million children in developing countries in line with U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, which address such issues as poverty, inequality, climate and peace.

The update to Tokyo’s action plan for achieving the U.N. goals by 2030 comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepares to highlight the country’s contributions at next week’s Group of 20 summit in Osaka, which he will chair.

“Japan can contribute to making a society where no one is left behind,” he said at a meeting on the U.N. goals at his office.

Health is one of the major themes addressed by the 17 SDGs, and boosting access to vaccines is part of the program.

To provide the vaccinations, and meet another goal of preventing 1 million deaths from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, Tokyo plans to offer around $4 billion.

Japan also aims to provide quality education to some 9 million children in developing countries by 2021, and build disaster-mitigating infrastructure for 5 million people by 2022.

Tokyo has drawn up guidelines for implementing the SDGs and expects to revise these in December after the Tokyo International Conference on African Development to be held in Yokohama in August, and other meetings on aid for developing countries.

PHOTOS

A baby is given a measles and rubella vaccine near Tokyo in 2015. | KYODO

