The new National Stadium is seen Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward in this aerial photo taken in May. | KYODO

Business

NTT to set up 1,300 Wi-Fi points at main stadium for 2020 Games

JIJI

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Thursday it will install 1,300 Wi-Fi access points at the New National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympics.

The telecommunications giant received the order for the project from the Japan Sport Council, which manages the stadium.

“We want to support the quadrennial games by preparing the world’s best Internet environment,” NTT said.

The company, which is one of the major sponsors of the Olympics, will also be in charge of establishing communications infrastructure and taking cybersecurity measures during the competition.

NTT plans to deploy 20,000 employees for the games, said Jun Sawada, NTT’s president and chief executive officer, at a news conference.

“The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Paralympics is believed to have seen 12 billion cyberattacks. The Tokyo Games may see several tens of times more,” Sawada warned.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Southeast Asia looks to Taiwan as recycling pioneer
Once dubbed "garbage island" for its overflowing landfills and filthy streets, Taiwan now has Asia's highest rate of recycling and is a role model for the region, analysts said on Thursday. ...
Image Not Available
Mitsubishi Motors shareholders approve removal of Carlos Ghosn from board
Mitsubishi Motors Corp. shareholders approved Friday the ouster of Carlos Ghosn, who was pivotal in the automaker's three-way partnership with Nissan and Renault until he was arrested on financial ...
Thierry Bollore, chief executive officer of Renault SA, gestures while speaking during the global launch of the automaker's Triber utility vehicle in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday.
Renault welcomes Nissan's decision to grant seats on board committees
Renault SA has welcomed a decision by partner Nissan Motor Co. to grant the French carmaker a seat on its board committees, signaling an end to a dispute that had poisoned the world's largest auto ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The new National Stadium is seen Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward in this aerial photo taken in May. | KYODO

, ,