Business / Economy

Core consumer prices in Japan rose 0.8% on year in May

Kyodo

Core consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in May, due to higher energy costs, but the year-on-year gain slowed from the previous month despite the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent inflation target, government data shows.

The nationwide core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, increased for the 29th straight month, according to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry. It rose 0.9 percent in April.

Prices have picked up in recent months due partly to rising energy costs, but the BOJ faces an uphill battle in achieving its inflation target and estimates the rate will remain under 2 percent in coming years.

On Thursday, after a two-day policy-setting meeting, BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said that the central bank will consider additional easing measures without hesitation if inflation loses momentum.

In May, electricity costs rose 3.6 percent and city gas costs climbed 6.4 percent, reflecting higher crude oil prices, a ministry official said. Gasoline prices jumped 2.8 percent from a year earlier.

The price of air conditioners increased 14.1 percent as appliance makers unveiled new products to consumers earlier than usual this year, a ministry official said.

Prices for overseas package tours rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier due to relatively robust demand, but accommodation costs slid 0.2 percent after the 10-day Golden Week holiday through May 6 — extended this year to celebrate the imperial succession.

Mobile phone bills fell 4.3 percent and handset prices declined 10.6 percent, following greater government pressure on wireless carriers to lower charges and tougher competition to win customers.

Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, said spending is “not so strong” due to disappointment with the pay hikes secured in this year’s annual management-labor negotiations, held in spring.

He added that the outlook is especially bleak after October, when the consumption tax is set to rise to 10 percent from 8 percent and preschool education will become free.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a group interview in Tokyo in 2013. The Bank of Japan has pushed back the timing for hitting its inflation target on six occasions.
How Japan turned against 'bazooka'-wielding central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda
In late January 2016, the lights were on well past midnight on the seventh floor of the Bank of Japan's headquarters. Inside, a handful of bureaucrats were working on a shock plan. It was almost...
The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen behind the "Fearless Girl" statue outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's direct listing in New York Thursday.
Slack valuation hits $21 billion in debut after firm shuns IPO
While a parade of initial public offerings from Silicon Valley have garnered mixed receptions from investors so far this year, Slack Technologies Inc. took a different route Thursday and saw its...
The Walmart logo is seen on a store in Washington in march. International retail giant Walmart agreed to pay $282 million to settle charges over potentially illegal payments to foreign officials in Brazil, China, India and Mexico, the U..S Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Thursday.
Walmart agrees to pay $282 million to settle Brazil unit bribe claim
Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay a total penalty of $282 million to settle charges by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities & Exchange Commission that its Brazilian unit violated the For...

, ,