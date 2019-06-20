Plaintiffs in lawsuits filed against Japanese firms over wartime labor and their lawyers attend a news conference in Gwangju, South Korea, on April 29. | KYODO

National

Japan rejects South Korea's proposal to settle wartime labor row through diplomatic channels

Kyodo

Japan rejected an offer by South Korea to settle a wartime labor dispute through diplomatic channels Wednesday, saying the time for talks had already passed and it is now seeking to proceed with an arbitration process involving other countries.

Bilateral ties have been frayed following South Korean court decisions last year ordering Japanese firms to pay damages to victims of forced labor during Tokyo’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea said Wednesday it is willing to hold discussions with Japan on the condition that companies of the two countries chip in funds to compensate the victims.

Japan argues that the issue of compensation was settled by a 1965 bilateral accord under which it provided $500 million in funds to the South Korean government and a further $300 million in private credit.

Under Seoul’s proposal, the implicated Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., as well as South Korean firms that benefited from the financial aid would contribute to a joint fund.

It is the first time that South Korea has made a specific settlement proposal since the court rulings.

But Japan quickly shot down the proposal, with Foreign Minister Taro Kono saying in a Twitter post, “This will not correct the situation of South Korea being in violation of international law.”

If South Korea continues to ignore the request to establish an arbitration panel and allow lawyers to seize and liquidate the Japanese companies’ assets, Kono has said he would consider taking the dispute to the International Court of Justice.

The highly charged comments came a day after a deadline for South Korea to name their own member to an arbitration panel, along with Japan and a third country, came and went.

As outlined in the 1965 accord, Japan has asked South Korea to take part in forming an arbitration panel along with members selected by other countries.

Underscoring the frosty relations, Japanese officials say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to forgo holding talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit next week in Osaka.

Kono and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, are planning to meet on the fringes of the June 28-29 G20 summit to discuss the issue, according to the officials.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People in costumes celebrate Halloween on Shibuya crossing on Oct. 31 as a police officer tries to help control the crowd.
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward bans drinking in some areas for Halloween and New Year's
The Shibuya Ward Assembly approved an ordinance Wednesday banning the consumption of alcohol on some of the area's streets and parks during Halloween and New Year's events to address an increasing ...
Image Not Available
Niigata and Yamagata schools reopen and trains resume operations two days after magnitude 6.7 quake
Most schools and trains in quake-hit areas on the Sea of Japan coast resumed operations on Thursday, the latest signs of recovery from the magnitude 6.7 earthquake Tuesday that caused landslides an...
The Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall before the nuclear bomb of 1945.
Revealed: What happened, physically, to the city of Hiroshima after the A-bomb
Everyone in Japan knows what happened on the morning of Aug. 6, 1945. At 8:15 a.m. a nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. The city had been spared conventional bombing by the United States so tha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Plaintiffs in lawsuits filed against Japanese firms over wartime labor and their lawyers attend a news conference in Gwangju, South Korea, on April 29. | KYODO

, , , ,