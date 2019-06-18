Mitsubishi displays SpaceJet, formerly known as the MRJ, at Paris Air Show

Japan’s Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. is displaying its SpaceJet at the biennial International Paris Air Show, which opened Monday, marking the first public exhibit of the plane since it was renamed from the Mitsubishi Regional Jet last Thursday.

The aircraft is among the exhibits from some 2,400 companies at the event in Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris.

The name change for the first Japanese-developed small passenger jet came amid prolonged development and subsequent repeated delays in its deliveries.

“We faced difficulties and delayed schedules, but we have come to amass abilities never held before by Japanese companies,” Hisakazu Mizutani, president of Mitsubishi Aircraft, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., told a news conference at the show.

Mizutani said that Mitsubishi Aircraft hopes to put the M100, a 70-seater model from the SpaceJet family, on the market in 2023. “We’d like to set our outlook soon for commercializing the model,” he said.

The company aims to make the first delivery of the 90-seater M90 SpaceJet model in mid-2020.

Organizers of the air show expect over 300,000 people, including industry figures and members of the general public, to visit the weeklong event through Sunday.

Elsewhere in the event, one of the largest air shows in the world, U.S. aircraft giant Boeing Co. is drawing attention as its 737 Max new passenger jet has been grounded following two fatal crashes involving the aircraft.

On June 2, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered Boeing to fix faulty wing parts for 737 Max planes.