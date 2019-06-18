A SpaceJet regional jet, manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., is seen on display at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, in northeast Paris, on Monday. The show is the world's largest aviation and space industry exhibition and runs until Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Mitsubishi displays SpaceJet, formerly known as the MRJ, at Paris Air Show

JIJI

PARIS - Japan’s Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. is displaying its SpaceJet at the biennial International Paris Air Show, which opened Monday, marking the first public exhibit of the plane since it was renamed from the Mitsubishi Regional Jet last Thursday.

The aircraft is among the exhibits from some 2,400 companies at the event in Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris.

The name change for the first Japanese-developed small passenger jet came amid prolonged development and subsequent repeated delays in its deliveries.

“We faced difficulties and delayed schedules, but we have come to amass abilities never held before by Japanese companies,” Hisakazu Mizutani, president of Mitsubishi Aircraft, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., told a news conference at the show.

Mizutani said that Mitsubishi Aircraft hopes to put the M100, a 70-seater model from the SpaceJet family, on the market in 2023. “We’d like to set our outlook soon for commercializing the model,” he said.

The company aims to make the first delivery of the 90-seater M90 SpaceJet model in mid-2020.

Organizers of the air show expect over 300,000 people, including industry figures and members of the general public, to visit the weeklong event through Sunday.

Elsewhere in the event, one of the largest air shows in the world, U.S. aircraft giant Boeing Co. is drawing attention as its 737 Max new passenger jet has been grounded following two fatal crashes involving the aircraft.

On June 2, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered Boeing to fix faulty wing parts for 737 Max planes.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A SoftBank Corp. shop in central Tokyo
Ministry plan will see Japan's mobile phone carriers slash cancellation fees in fall
The government said Tuesday it will require mobile phone operators this fall to drastically cut cancellation fees for users who quit in the middle of a two-year contract to promote competition and ...
Image Not Available
Apartment management firm Tateru to get business suspension order over data fraud
The land ministry plans to slap a business suspension order on Tateru Inc. over data manipulation at the apartment management firm, it has been learned. The order will be issued based on the res...
An Uber Eats car and drone are displayed at the Uber Elevate Summit 2019 in Washington on June 12. Uber has said it plans to speed up restaurant meal delivery using drones.
Sky's the limit: Rise of delivery drones has U.S. cities asking who owns airspace
Blacksburg was already well prepared when the U.S. government announced in April that the Virginia town would be home to the country's first commercial drone delivery service. Virginia Tech Univ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A SpaceJet regional jet, manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., is seen on display at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, in northeast Paris, on Monday. The show is the world's largest aviation and space industry exhibition and runs until Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,