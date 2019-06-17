National / Politics

Japan distancing itself from U.S. claims of Iranian involvement in tanker attacks

JIJI

The Japanese government is avoiding taking sides in the dispute surrounding U.S. claims of Iranian involvement in Thursday’s attacks on two oil tankers, including one operated by a Japanese company, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Apparently, in order not to harm Japan’s traditional friendly ties with Iran, the government will also remain reluctant to take up the incident when it chairs a Group of 20 summit in the western city of Osaka on June 28-29.

The United States has accused Iran of the tanker attacks, which occurred during a visit to Iran by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was there to mediate between the two countries. Tehran has called Washington’s accusations groundless.

At a news conference on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to answer a question about Tokyo’s view on the tanker attacks. “I refrain from answering with prejudice now,” Suga said.

A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official described the country’s unique ties with Iran as a “diplomatic asset.”

“We can’t make any statement based on a presumption,” said the senior diplomat, adding that the U.S. government should disclose more information on the Hormuz incident.

Another Japanese government source referred to the Iraq war, which the United States initiated after intelligence analyses of Iraq falsely pointed to the country possessing weapons of mass destruction.

“We can’t unreservedly accept U.S. claims,” the government source said.

A former cabinet member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party even suggested the possibility of a U.S. conspiracy behind the tanker attacks.

Meanwhile, some members of the Japanese government are waiting to see the results of a third-party investigation proposed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

However, any such investigation would likely take time, leaving the Japanese government to maintain an ambiguous position on the matter, observers say.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Abe to promote space debris measures at G20
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that his government wants to promote Japan's proposals on measures against space debris at international venues such as Group of 20 meetings. The pr...
Police officers and reporters are seen Monday in front of the Suita Police Station in Osaka Prefecture following the arrest of a man suspected of stabbing a police officer multiple times and stealing his pistol in the city of Suita the previous day.
Man suspected of stabbing Osaka police officer and stealing his gun is arrested
Police on Monday arrested a man suspected of stabbing a police officer multiple times in Osaka Prefecture the previous day and stealing his pistol, an incident that came just days before the pre...
Image Not Available
NRA safety license for Sendai reactors legal, Fukuoka court finds, dismissing volcano risk lawsuit
A district court said on Monday it found nothing illegal with a safety clearance granted to two reactors in Kyushu that were restarted after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, dismissing a deman...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga briefs reporters at a news conference on Monday. | KYODO

, , , , , ,