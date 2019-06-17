National

Abe to promote space debris measures at G20

JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that his government wants to promote Japan’s proposals on measures against space debris at international venues such as Group of 20 meetings.

The proposals, put forward by the Liberal Democratic Party’s special committee on space and ocean development, call for the implementation of technical demonstrations to deal with the issue of space debris and the establishment of international rules.

Abe received the proposals from members of the committee, including Chairman Takeo Kawamura, in a meeting at the prime minister’s office.

In the meeting, Shinjiro Koizumi, head of the LDP working group on building a legislative framework for space debris, encouraged Abe to promote the proposals at the June 28-29 G20 summit in Osaka.

“In this field, Japan can make a real contribution,” Koizumi said.

