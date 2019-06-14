National / Crime & Legal

Nobel winner Honjo eyes decision on Opdivo lawsuit in July

Kyodo

OSAKA - Nobel laureate Tasuku Honjo said he will make a decision as early as July on whether to sue Ono Pharmaceutical Co. to demand a hike in the licensing fee for cancer drug Opdivo, which was developed based on his research.

“It would lead to serious trouble in the future if this case is settled in an ambiguous way,” Honjo said in a recent interview, hinting at his intention to continue negotiating with the drugmaker.

The 2018 Nobel laureate in medicine is in a dispute with the company over a licensing fee set under a patent agreement signed in 2006, arguing his current share of the patent income is significantly low.

Ono Pharmaceutical is seeking to settle the dispute through negotiations and has offered to donate up to ¥30 billion ($277 million) to Kyoto University, where Honjo is a distinguished professor.

It would be difficult for the company to comply with his demand, which involves a major change in the terms of the agreement, because such a revision would influence contracts with other researchers and the pharmaceutical industry as a whole, industry sources said.

According to Honjo’s side, it is estimated that the market for cancer immunotherapy drugs like Opdivo is likely to expand to ¥4.5 trillion in 2024.

“It would encourage young researchers if we can show that there is a big return for good research,” Honjo said.

The discovery of the protein PD-1 by Honjo and his team in 1992 later led to the development of Opdivo, which triggers the immune system to attack cancer cells. Sales of Opdivo, which is usually used to treat skin and lung cancer, began in 2014.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

This photo illustration shows an indoor ride within a new area of the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park, which is themed on the smash-hit "Naruto" ninja anime series and is set to open in July.
'Naruto' ninja-themed area to open at amusement park at base of Mount Fuji
The operator of the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park at the foot of Mount Fuji will open a new area themed on the smash-hit "Naruto" ninja anime series on July 26, giving visitors a chance to expl...
People pose for a photo in the Dotonbori district in the city of Osaka.
To aid tourism, Japan to expand language support and offer free Wi-Fi on 300 bus and train routes
The government said Friday it plans to provide multilingual information and free Wi-Fi access on 300 public transport routes as it steps up efforts to boost inbound tourism. As a first step, for...
A participant of the OCD Walk held in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on June 2 holds a fan with a logo of the event.
With diagnosis and treatment lacking, nonprofit strives to raise awareness of OCD in Japan
A peer-inspired dieting competition triggered the unhealthy lifestyle, but it wasn't only an eating disorder that haunted Sayaka Hashiba's late sister. Hashiba, a 34-year-old Tokyo office worker...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japanese scientist Tasuku Honjo delivers a speech at the Swedish parliament in Stockholm on Dec. 11 after receiving the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine the previous day. | POOL / VIA KYODO

, , , , ,