Syrians bury a baby on June 5 in the village of Kafr Uweid following an aerial bombardment in Idlib province. | AFP-JIJI

World

Russia announces cease-fire in Syria's battered Idlib after hundreds of civilian deaths

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW - Moscow has announced a cease-fire in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province after weeks of intensified rocket fire and airstrikes by regime and Russian forces.

“At Russia’s initiative, with the mediation of Turkey and Russia, a cease-fire agreement was concluded in the Idlib de-escalation zone as of midnight on June 12,” the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said in a statement late Wednesday.

“As a result, a significant reduction has been observed in the number of bombardments by illegal groups,” said the center, which is operated by Russia’s armed forces.

Idlib, the last major area of Syria outside government control, has faced intense regime bombardment in recent weeks, despite a months-old buffer zone deal.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said Monday that 25 civilians including seven children had been killed in recent strikes, with more than 360 civilians killed since the end of April.

Syria’s war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

Russia launched a military intervention in support of President Bashar Assad’s regime in 2015, helping his forces to reclaim large parts of the country from opposition fighters and jihadis.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Jump around: How 'jumping genes' could transform gene editing
For years, scientists have used a tool something like a pair of scissors for the complex task of genetic editing, but a newly discovered technique using "jumping genes" could offer a seamless, s...
People crossing the border have their temperature taken to check for symptoms of Ebola, at the border crossing near Kasindi, eastern Congo, Wednesday, just across from the Ugandan town of Bwera.
Ebola claims two in Uganda as virus spreads from Congo, prompting WHO emergency meeting
A second person infected with the Ebola virus has died in Uganda, the health ministry said Thursday, after a family exposed to the disease quietly crossed the border from Congo. The first...
Lt. Arthur Whitten Brown and Capt. John Alcock in Britain in 1919 during preparations for their flight across the Atlantic from Canada to Ireland.
Long haul: How two men managed the first trans-Atlantic flight 100 years ago
When two British pilots steered a biplane across the vast Atlantic 100 years ago, battling frozen sleet and thick fog for more than 16 hours, they were making aviation history. With their harrow...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Syrians bury a baby on June 5 in the village of Kafr Uweid following an aerial bombardment in Idlib province. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,