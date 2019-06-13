World / Crime & Legal

Syria bars access to chemical weapons investigators: watchdog

Reuters

AMSTERDAM - Syrian officials have refused access to a newly created chemical weapons investigation team formed to identify culprits behind attacks with banned munitions, the organization’s top official said in remarks published on Wednesday.

Member countries of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) voted last year to create the Investigation and Identification Team (IIT), a decision that was opposed by Damascus and its ally Russia.

“Syria refuses to recognize the decision and to deal with any of its subsequent implications and effects,” OPCW head Fernando Arias told member states.

He said Syria’s deputy foreign minister, Faysal Mekdad, had informed the OPCW in writing of the decision not to issue travel visas to members of the investigation team.

“Additionally, I received two letters dated 9 May and 14 May from the vice-minister, informing of Syria’s objection to grant the newly appointed members of the IIT access to any confidential information concerning the Syrian chemical dossier,” Arias said.

With 193 member states, the OPCW, based in The Hague in the Netherlands, is the U.N.-supported global body established to rid the world of chemcial weapons.

Syria joined the OPCW in 2013, agreeing to give weapons inspectors access, in a move that averted air strikes threatened by then-U.S. President Barack Obama.

A joint United Nations-OPCW investigation team (JIM) concluded that Syrian forces used banned nerve agent sarin and chlorine barrel bombs, while militants with Islamic State had used mustard gas.

The new investigation team was formed after Russia vetoed a resolution to extend the mandate of the JIM in November 2017.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) holds a gavel during the committee hearing on contempt votes on whether to find Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for withholding Census documents on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
Ahead of contempt vote, Trump shields census documents from Congress
President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege on Wednesday to keep under wraps documents on adding a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. census, defying a House panel's subpoena in another ...
Russian police detain at least 94 at Moscow journalist protest
Russian police detained at least 94 people on Wednesday, including opposition politician Alexei Navalny, at a protest in Moscow calling for punishment for police officers involved in the alleged...
Image Not Available
Ghana security forces free two kidnapped Canadians
Ghanaian security forces on Wednesday freed two young Canadian women who had been kidnapped at a golf club in the city of Kumasi last week, the government said. "National Security Operat...

, , , , , ,