People line up to board buses in front of Kyoto Station in February 2018. Many local governments are struggling to deal with an influx of visitors amid the country's tourism boom. | KYODO

National

Toilet manners and traffic jams are top concerns amid Japan tourism boom, say local governments

KYODO

Traffic jams and tourists’ manners are recognized by many of Japan’s tourist destinations as major issues that need to be addressed amid the sharp increase in foreign visitors in recent years, a government survey showed Wednesday.

The Japan Tourism Agency survey, conducted in October and November on tourism issues faced by local governments, showed that while a shortage of accommodation and emergency preparedness are common problems, they are also struggling with the drawbacks of the inbound tourism boom.

Of 138 municipalities in areas with popular tourism destinations, 38.4 percent said issues that need to be addressed include traffic jams caused by an increased number of sightseeing buses.

Some 25.4 percent cited tourists’ restroom manners as a problem, while 20.3 percent listed littering in public places and residential areas.

The agency said, however, that overtourism is not a severe problem in the country compared with other international tourist destinations.

As for measures to deal with the surge in visitors, 44.2 percent of municipalities are cooperating with prefectural governments to spread the flow of tourists more evenly, and 42.8 percent are promoting the use of rental bicycles, according to the survey.

In fiscal 2018, the estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan grew 6.2 percent to 31.62 million.

The government has set a target of attracting 40 million foreign visitors annually by 2020, when Japan hosts the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Niigata Prefecture city official admits killing her baby by repeatedly dropping her on floor, pol...
A 31-year-old woman in Niigata Prefecture was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing her 3-month-old daughter by repeatedly dropping her on the floor, police said. Noriko Ito, a Nagaoka city...
Image Not Available
University student arrested over murder of doctor in Yamagata
A 23-year-old male university student was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing a doctor at her apartment in Higashine, Yamagata Prefecture, last month, local police said. Hiroki Kato, a fo...
Japan leads the world in paid leave set aside for fathers but few take advantage of it, according to a new report by UNICEF.
Japan offers most paid leave for fathers worldwide but few take it, UNICEF reports finds
Japan leads the world in offering paid leave for fathers, but few take advantage of it, according to a new report by UNICEF based on legal entitlements from 2016. The report — called "Are the wo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People line up to board buses in front of Kyoto Station in February 2018. Many local governments are struggling to deal with an influx of visitors amid the country's tourism boom. | KYODO

, , , ,