Two injured as 69-year-old driver plows into group of kids in Hyogo Prefecture

A 69-year-old driver drove her vehicle into a group of children in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Thursday, police said, the latest in a string of crashes with older drivers at the wheel.

Two children were injured when Rieko Ueda plowed her car into a group of kids from a nursery facility in Nishinomiya shortly before 10 a.m., a police spokesman said.

A six-year-old girl was conscious when she was taken to a hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately known, the spokesman said.

Local media said she had broken her shoulder bone.

A five-year-old girl was also taken to a hospital for a minor injury, the spokesman added.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation,” he said, adding that police had arrested the driver.

The case is the latest in a string of accidents involving elderly drivers, as Japan continues to grapple with problems relating to its aging society.