House panel to move quickly to force Trump ex-counsel to obey subpoena: Rep. Jerrold Nadler

Reuters

WASHINGTON - The chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday his panel would move as quickly as possible to go to court to force President Donald Trump’s former counsel to comply with the committee’s subpoena.

Speaking after the passage of a House vote to give lawmakers clear authority to sue the Trump administration to force officials to comply with subpoenas, Representative Jerrold Nadler said, “We will move forward with holding this president accountable.”

“We will move as quickly as possible to go to court against Don McGahn, the president’s former counsel, and any subsequent witnesses who disobey a committee subpoena,” Nadler told a news conference.

