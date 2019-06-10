National / Crime & Legal

71-year-old arrested over threat to attack 'noisy' kindergartners

Kyodo

A 71-year-old man in Tokyo was arrested over the weekend for allegedly sending threatening letters to the parents of kindergartners he claimed were too noisy, suggesting he might attack the kids unless they were quieter, police said Monday.

Yutaka Arai, a resident of Adachi Ward, Tokyo, is suspected of leaving threatening letters inside the mailboxes of the children’s homes last week. He lives near a school bus stop for a kindergarten and told investigators he had been annoyed by the loud voices of children awaiting buses, the police said.

Arai has denied the letters were intended as threats.

One of the letters said, “Don’t let your children raise their voices. If you can’t do that, don’t complain no matter what happens,” according to the police.

The case was brought to light after one of the parents consulted the police over the letter.

