Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks Monday during a meeting of the Audit Committee of the House of Councilors. | KYODO

National

Abe apologizes for report on aging that said an elderly couple will need ¥20 million in savings

JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Monday for a controversial Financial Services Agency report emphasizing that an average elderly couple needs to build up ¥20 million in savings.

Expressions used in the report were “inaccurate and misleading,” Abe told a meeting of the Audit Committee of the House of Councilors.

“The report gave a false impression by saying that an elderly couple usually suffers a deficit of ¥50,000 monthly,” he said.

As lifestyles vary among elderly people, so do their living standards, working practices and asset situations, he added.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said that the report explained the importance of asset building for a richer life after retirement.

In the report on the country’s aging population, released last month, the FSA said an average elderly couple needs savings of ¥20 million to live to 95 years old, as their pensions would not be enough to cover their living expenses.

Kohei Otsuka, acting head of the Democratic Party for the People, said that concerns over the public pension system are increasing.

Abe replied that the current design of the pension system is meant to provide relief to current and future generations.

Also at the meeting, Abe referred to the many flaws found in government statistics, including the monthly labor survey.

The government will conduct thorough investigations to restore public trust and take comprehensive measures to prevent any recurrence of such issues, he said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Agnes Chow, a 22-year-old democratic movement leader from Hong Kong, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Monday after participating in a massive protest march against a controversial extradition bill the previous day in the former British territory.
Hong Kong activist urges Japan to put pressure on city government to withdraw extradition bill
Tokyo should put pressure on the Hong Kong government to withdraw a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, given Japan's strong economic ties with the former British...
Contestants take part in the office chair race "Isu-1" Grand Prix held in Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday.
Kyoto team retains its seat in 'Isu-1' office chair grand prix
The rattle of tiny plastic wheels echoed through the normally sleepy streets of Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning as the small city about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Tokyo playe...
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya briefs reporters in Tokyo on Monday.
Pilot's 'spatial disorientation' was likely cause of F-35A crash off Aomori Prefecture, Japan def...
Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Monday the crash of an Air Self-Defense Force F-35A stealth fighter in the Pacific Ocean off Aomori Prefecture two months ago was likely caused by "spatial di...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks Monday during a meeting of the Audit Committee of the House of Councilors. | KYODO

, , ,