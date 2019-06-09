Parts of the No. 5 Elbe, a recently refurbished wooden schooner built in 1883, protrude above the surface of the water after a collision with a container ship in the Elbe River near Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday. | AP

Recently refurbished German sailing ship, built in 1883, sinks after collision

HAMBURG, GERMANY - A collision between a vintage sailing ship and a container vessel in Germany injured five people and sunk the wooden ship which had just been restored at a cost of €1.5 million ($ 1.7 million), police said.

The 43 passengers and crew aboard the No. 5 Elbe were rescued after it collided with the Cyprus-flagged container ship Astrosprinter on the Elbe River at Stade, near Hamburg, early Saturday afternoon.

The 37-meter-long (121-feet-long) pilot schooner, built in 1883, was Hamburg’s last remaining seagoing ship from the era of wooden ships and could be rented for harbor excursions, media reports said.

The ship had just been renovated over eight months in a Danish shipyard where it received new outer wooden planks and a new stern.

