Finance chiefs meeting in Fukuoka warn 'intensified' trade dispute could damage global economic growth

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 economies cautioned Sunday that the escalating trade war is a downside risk for the global economy amid growing concerns over how the U.S.-China trade talks will unfold.

The communique issued after the two-day meeting in the city of Fukuoka stated that the world economy will likely gain momentum “moderately” later this year — but that risks linger.

“Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified. We will continue to address these risks, and stand ready to take further action,” it said.

The Fukuoka statement said that the G20 members will use “all policy tools,” such as flexible fiscal policies and structural reforms to counter any downside risks.

In an apparent aim to ease trade tensions, Japan, as the chair country this time, set the issue of global current account imbalances as one of the main themes in order to stress that the trade balance is not the only contributing factor.

“At least, this is not something that you can easily resolve through discussing just the trade aspect or making only bilateral efforts,” Finance Minister Taro Aso said during a news conference held after wrapping up the session.

The current account of a country covers not only the balance of trade and services but also profits from investments. In general, a higher level of savings contributes to a current account surplus, while a current account deficit is related to excessive investment.

The communique said macroeconomic policies and structural reforms appropriate to each country’s situation are necessary to correct any imbalances.

Traditionally, the G20 meeting has been a forum where finance leaders have voiced their opposition to protectionism.

Between 2011 to 2017, its communique clearly mentioned this stance. The word “protectionism” and hard language to denounce it disappeared in last year’s Argentina meeting in light of the U.S.-China trade war.

A senior Finance Ministry official said whether to include the phrase to oppose protectionism was not discussed at all during the session, while Japan had no plans to include it from the beginning.

However, the official admitted that it took time to come up with the wording for the trade matter.

Apart from the trade issue, the finance leaders endorsed a move by the OECD drafting a new tax rule better designed for the rise of the digital economy in which it is more difficult to apply traditional tax practices based on the physical location of their offices to multinational IT firms, such as Google and Facebook, that earn income through cross-border intangible products.

The OECD has come up with three proposals for the new rule to allocate taxable profit for countries by taking into account the users’ engagement, intangible assets like data and brands, or economic presence.

The OECD aims to compile a “consensus-based” solution in 2020.

Still, whether it will be able to achieve the timeline remains hazy, as it says the target is “extremely ambitious given the need to revisit fundamental aspects of the international tax system.”