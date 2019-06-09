Carlos Ghosn | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Carlos Ghosn's lawyers surprised to hear Renault board has started legal proceedings based on audit report

Bloomberg

PARIS - Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers said they were surprised to hear that the board of Renault SA has started proceedings against their client based on an audit report.

Ghosn has not had a chance to respond to any of the questions raised by this report, Jean-Yves Le Borgne and Francois Zimeray, lawyers for the former boss of Renault, said in a statement Sunday.

“Shockingly, for several months, elements of this ‘audit’ have been circulating in the media without Mr. Ghosn ever receiving it,” they said.

They said Ghosn is willing to provide “all necessary clarifying information as long as he is given the opportunity to express his view.”

Renault and its partner, Nissan Motor Co., led an audit at their jointly-owned RNBV subsidiary which confirmed the existence of financial “deficiencies,” Renault said Tuesday, in particular regarding €11 million ($12.5 million) of expenses, most of which were linked to Ghosn.

The relationship between Renault and Nissan has been strained by the fallout from the November arrest of Ghosn in Tokyo.

He denies the allegations, which range from falsification of documents to diverting millions of dollars from Nissan for his personal use.

The €11 million of spending that is being questioned includes Ghosn’s air travel and other items, as well as gifts to nonprofit organizations, the statement said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Finance Minister Taro Aso shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before the two held talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in the city of Fukuoka on Sunday.
Aso, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discuss global economic risks amid U.S.-China trade spat
Finance Minister Taro Aso met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday to discuss issues of global economic concern amid the escalating trade tensions between the United States and ...
Ayako Matsumoto
ANA, space agency to look into possibility of using satellite system to find optimal flight paths
ANA Holdings Inc. and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have joined forces to look into the feasibility of using a satellite system to find the best flight paths for airplanes by obs...
The communications ministry plans to lower penalty charges imposed by mobile phone service providers for early contract termination from the current ¥9,500 to ¥1,000 or less.
Ministry eyes sharply lower penalties for mobile phone contract termination
The communications ministry is planning to lower penalty charges imposed by mobile phone service providers on early contract termination from the current ¥9,500 to ¥1,000 or less, it w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Carlos Ghosn | BLOOMBERG

, ,