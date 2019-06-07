Tokyo stocks rebound on Wall Street rally

Stocks bounced back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, with investor sentiment lifted by U.S. equities’ continued advance overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average added 110.67 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 20,884.71. On Thursday, the key market gauge edged down 2.06 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was up 7.48 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,532.39, after losing 5.17 points the previous day.

The gains came after the Dow Jones industrial average extended its rally to a fourth day Thursday on a media report that the United States is considering postponing tariffs on imports from Mexico, brokers said.

But Japanese stocks’ topside was limited, as investors refrained from active trading to see developments in U.S. tariff talks with Mexico as well as U.S. government jobs data for May, due later on Friday, brokers said.

A strong yen weighed on Japanese stocks, Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co. said, referring to another factor behind investors’ unwillingness to step up buying.

Market players are also concerned about the impacts on Japanese corporate earnings from trade tensions between Washington and Beijing as well as U.S. tariffs on Mexico.

“Amid a lack of strong buying incentives on the domestic front, the market’s rise was limited by lingering concerns over the outlook for the global economy and corporate earnings,” a brokerage official said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,499 to 560 in the TSE’s first section, while 82 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.01 billion shares from 1.07 billion shares on Thursday.

Semiconductor-related issues attracted purchases after their U.S. peers fared well overnight, with Advantest up 5.08 percent, Disco up 3.18 percent and Tokyo Electron up 2.81 percent.

Oil names including Idemitsu, JXTG and Cosmo Energy were higher thanks to a rise in crude oil prices.

Leopalace21, a scandal-tainted rental apartment developer, shot up 16.49 percent on buybacks after its recent drop.

Among other winners were industrial robot producer Fanuc and Sony.

By contrast, pulp and paper producers met with selling, with Nippon Paper down 1.90 percent, Oji down 1.89 percent and Daio Paper down 0.56 percent.

Also on the negative side were West Japan Railway, or JR West, and Chubu Electric Power.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average gained 180 points to end at 20,920.