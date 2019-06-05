National

Elderly driver, 81, wife die after their speeding car slams into vehicle at intersection in Fukuoka

Kyodo, Staff Report

FUKUOKA - An elderly driver and his wife died after their speeding car entered an intersection and hit a vehicle attempting to turn in the city of Fukuoka on Tuesday night, spurring an accident that involved at least four other vehicles, police said.

A total of nine people were taken to hospitals, including Yoshimasa Kojima, 81, of Fukuoka, and his wife Setsuko, 76, both of whom later died.

Seven others, including one pedestrian, sustained minor injuries in the accident in which two of the cars involved careened onto a sidewalk, authorities said.

At the crossroad located near the Fukuoka City Subway’s Fujisaki Station, parts of damaged vehicles were seen scattered about the road, with one vehicle flipped upside down in front of a cram school and another car’s hood heavily damaged.

According to police, the car driven by the elderly man had collided with a vehicle before entering the intersection.

“I heard a loud bang, like something exploded,” said a 20-year-old woman who works at a restaurant near the scene.

The accident occurred in an area where a number of restaurants and offices are located in the city’s Sawara Ward.

Sources said that Kojima recently said he was thinking about voluntarily relinquishing his driver’s license after a spate of accidents involving elderly drivers.

Tuesday’s accident came just days after the Tokyo Metropolitan Public Safety Commission said it would revoke the driver’s license of an 87-year-old man whose car hit and killed a 31-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district in April.

One in 4 people aged 80 or older still drive, according to a government survey released Tuesday on the transport habits of those aged 60 or above.

An overturn vehicle is seen next to other damaged cars at an intersection in the city of Fukuoka on Tuesday night after a car plowed into traffic, spurring a crash that left the elderly driver and his wife dead. | KYODO

