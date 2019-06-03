Stray fishing boat turns up eight years after Japan's devastating tsunami

A fishing boat swept away from Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, by the tsunami of March 11, 2011, was discovered recently off Kochi Prefecture, about 900 kilometers from its home port, officials said.

A patrol vessel operated by the Kochi Prefectural Police found the capsized boat adrift 2.3 kilometers off the city of Susaki, the officials said Monday.

The Japan Coast Guard recovered the vessel and its registration number showed that the 6.5-meter-long craft is the Nissin Maru, owned by a fisherman based in Ishinomaki.

The coast guard is now discussing with the owner whether to dispose of the boat.

“The massive shellfish clinging to the vessel indicate that it had been drifting for a long time,” a coast guard official said. “The currents in the Pacific Ocean may have brought the ship to Kochi.”

The Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011, unleashed tsunami that laid waste to vast stretches of Tohoku coastal areas.