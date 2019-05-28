National

Advisory panel to Japan's Justice Ministry to discuss limits of parental disciplinary rights

JIJI

Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita plans to ask the Legislative Council, an advisory panel, on June 20 to discuss reviewing parental disciplinary rights, sources with knowledge of the matter said Monday.

Some people have urged the government to review parental disciplinary rights, including a clause on such rights in the Civil Code, claiming that they are being misused as an excuse to justify child abuse.

A supplementary provision of legislation to ban physical punishments by parents calls for a review of parental disciplinary rights within two years of its entry into force. The Diet is expected to pass the legislation during its current session, which is set to end next month.

Whether to keep parental disciplinary rights in the Civil Code was discussed previously in 2011. A proposal to delete the relevant clause was dropped at that time for fear that parents would not be able to educate or take care of their children properly.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Police forensic experts investigate the scene where a man stabbed 19 people, most of them children, in Kawasaki on Tuesday.
A chronology of major violent rampage cases in Japan
The following is a chronology of major violent rampage cases with multiple victims in Japan: Sept. 8, 1999: Man attacks pedestrians with a knife and hammer in the Ikeb...
A plaintiffs’ lawyer holds up a sign reading “unjust ruling” in front of the Sendai District Court on Tuesday after the court dismissed a damages suit filed by two women who underwent forced sterilization. 
Sendai court rules defunct eugenics law unconstitutional but denies damages due to statute of lim...
A Sendai court determined Tuesday that the now-defunct eugenics protection law, which mandated the government stop people with intellectual disabilities from reproducing, was unconstitutional, but ...
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while delivering a speech for U.S. and Japanese military personnel on the Kaga, a Japanese helicopter carrier that will soon be upgraded to an aircraft carrier, on Tuesday in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. His wife, Melania, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, also attended the ceremony.
In symbolic first, Abe and Trump jointly address military personnel aboard Japan's Kaga carrier
Peppered with pomp and decorum, U.S. President Donald Trump's four-day visit to Japan ended with a symbolic gesture highlighting the long-standing military ties between the U.S. and Japan, with Tru...

, , , ,