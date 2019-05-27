Police and coast guard anti-terror units conduct a drill last month in the city of Osaka ahead of the Group of 20 summit meeting to be held there next month. | KYODO

National / Politics

Concern grows over how G20 security preparations will impact Osaka

by Eric Johnston

Staff Writer

OSAKA - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to conclude his four-day trip to Japan on Tuesday amid high levels of security, with 25,000 police reportedly deployed for his visit.

But with Trump scheduled to be back in Osaka in exactly one month for the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders’ summit, officials and residents are becoming increasingly concerned about how security preparations not only for Trump but also other world leaders, from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will impact Osaka and the surrounding region before and during June 28-29 summit.

The venue for the conference is Intex Osaka on the city’s waterfront area. But world leaders will be staying at hotels located elsewhere, particularly in the northern Umeda area. Bilateral meetings between Abe and other leaders, including Trump, may take place at the Osaka state guest house in Osaka Castle Park, which offers more photogenic scenery than Intex Osaka and is closer to the hotels in the Umeda district.

So far, Osaka officials have announced traffic restrictions in nine parts of the city between June 27 and 30th. Much of the area around JR Osaka Station will be closed to vehicular traffic, as will the Osaka Castle Park area and parts of Namba Station. Major expressways passing through the city will be at least partially closed to vehicular traffic.

“Many roads will be shut down. There may not be any other way, but we’re asking people who normally take buses or drive their cars to use the railway and subway systems,” Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui said earlier this month when he announced the traffic restrictions for the summit.

But that has raised questions about whether Osaka’s current rail transportation system can handle more passengers than it already does, whether more trains would have to be added to accommodate the increased passenger load and what those additions might mean in terms of more crowded stations.

Vehicular traffic to Kansai International Airport will also be affected, especially buses between the airport and cities in surrounding areas. Traffic across the bridge that connects Kansai airport to the mainland will be stopped to accommodate the arrival and departure of VIPs.

Over a five day period between June 26-30, public parks and parking lots around Osaka’s Itami airport will be closed, while coin lockers and trash cans in all Osaka prefectural train stations will be unusable between June 24-30.

With heavy security across so much of the city of Osaka at the end of June, small merchants are wondering what to do.

“It might be better to take a vacation at that time. We’re in an area where traffic restrictions will apply and I’m not sure how much business we’ll get,” said Tomoko Horiguchi, 62, who runs a small coffee shop in the city’s Nishi Ward.

While Osaka is not yet officially ordering local businesses to close, some merchant associations have announced they will voluntarily shut down during the summit. These include pachinko parlors and the city’s Tobita Shinchi red light district.

Many bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Osaka’s Kitashinchi district, which is near several major hotels in Umeda where G20 leaders will be staying, may decide to close down as well, as they did during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting held in Osaka in 1995.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand at attention next to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Monday.
Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new emperor
Emperor Naruhito greeted U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday as his first state guest since ascending the throne on May 1, with Trump hailing the meeting as "a great honor" and praising the tw...
Emperor Naruhito chats with U.S. President Donald Trump as Empress Masako speaks with first lady Melania Trump — both without the help of interpreters — at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.
Changing monarchy on display as imperial couple greets Trump and first lady using English
The language barrier fell away Monday when Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greeted U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in English at the Imperial Palace, in what could be a...
A male Tosa breed dog
Elderly man in Hyogo Prefecture dies after being attacked by dog
An elderly man in Hyogo Prefecture has died after being bitten by a dog that he was watching for an acquaintance, police said Monday. Tsutomu Fukumoto, 82, was found dead, with wounds on his bac...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police and coast guard anti-terror units conduct a drill last month in the city of Osaka ahead of the Group of 20 summit meeting to be held there next month. | KYODO

, , , , ,