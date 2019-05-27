National / Politics

China's new ambassador to Japan starts work on Thursday

Kyodo

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou will assume his duties as ambassador to Japan on Thursday, according to the Chinese Embassy.

Kong, considered an expert on Japan, will become Beijing’s man in Tokyo after Cheng Yonghua ends what has been an unusually long stint in the post.

Kong will take the position around a month before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Japan in June for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka. It will be Xi’s first trip to Japan since he came to power in 2013.

Educated at Shanghai International Studies University where he majored in Japanese, Kong is a career diplomat who served as ambassador to Vietnam and assistant foreign minister before becoming vice foreign minister in 2017.

Kong has doubled as China’s special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs at a time when the international community is closely watching whether North Korea will achieve denuclearization as its leader Kim Jong Un has pledged.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako welcome U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania at the Imperial Palace on Monday.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito meets Trump as first state guest since taking throne
Emperor Naruhito greeted U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday as his first state guest since ascending the throne May 1, with the two affirming the closeness of ties between the countries that ...
Image Not Available
Over 200 bags of cocaine found in stomach of Japanese who died on plane
More than 200 bags of cocaine were found in the stomach and intestines of a Japanese man who died last week on a flight from Mexico to Japan, Mexican officials said Monday. An autopsy re...
A total of 144 infants have been brought to the Konotori no Yurikago (Storks' Cradle) baby hatch since it was set up at Jikei Hospital in the city of Kumamoto in 2007.
Seven infants left in Kumamoto baby hatch in fiscal 2018
Seven infants were left in a baby hatch in the city of Kumamoto in fiscal 2018, the municipal government said Monday. A total of 144 infants have been brought to the hatch, called Konoto...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kong Xuanyou, the incoming Chinese ambassador, is considered an expert on Japan. | KYODO

, , , , ,