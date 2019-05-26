National

Temperature in Hokkaido city hits May record as heat wave envelops Japan

JIJI, Kyodo

Sweltering heat struck a wide swath of Japan on Sunday, with the Meteorological Agency issuing high temperature warnings in a number of areas, including the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The mercury hit 37.3 degrees Celsius in Obihiro, Hokkaido, on Sunday morning — the country’s highest temperature ever for May. The previous record, set in 1993, was 37.2 degrees in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture.

The agency has urged caution against heatstroke.

Temperatures are expected to rise to as high as 36 degrees in Kitami, Hokkaido, and in the city of Fukushima, while Iwate, Yamagata, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Yamanashi, Gifu, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures were all expected to see temperatures hit 35 degrees , according to the agency.

