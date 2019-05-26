Toyota announces plan to build assembly plant in Myanmar

Toyota Motor Corp. will start building an assembly plant this year in Myanmar, where demand for new cars has been growing strongly after import restrictions on used vehicles were tightened in 2017, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Toyota will invest several billion yen in the plant to assemble pickup trucks in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone located on the outskirts of Yangon, they said.

In Myanmar, new car sales doubled to around 17,000 units in 2018. Suzuki Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Co. already have plants in the country.