National / Crime & Legal

Former worker at Tokyo nursing home arrested for allegedly beating resident to death

Kyodo

A former employee at a nursing home in Tokyo was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating an 82-year-old resident to death at the facility last month, police said.

Tomoki Nemoto, 28, denied the allegation, saying he had “never used violence,” police said. Nemoto allegedly fatally assaulted Kihachiro Kurosawa on April 3 and 4 while on night duty at the facility in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward.

Nemoto made an emergency call at around 1:45 a.m. on April 4 and Kurosawa was taken to a hospital but died the following day. An autopsy found that the cause of death was bleeding resulting from damage to internal organs. His rib on the right side was also broken, police said.

After being taken to hospital, Kurosawa told relatives that he had been “kicked by a man.”

“It was good that the man was arrested but my father will not return,” said Kurosawa’s 52-year-old daughter. “I will never forgive the suspect.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Junnosuke Taguchi
Junnosuke Taguchi, ex-member of Japanese boy band Kat-tun, arrested over marijuana possession
Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of Japanese all-male idol group KAT-TUN, has admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana, investigative sources said Thursday. Taguchi, 33, was t...
A photo taken in August 1985 by a British photographer shows then-Prince Naruhito (center) taking part in a Bon festival dance in London.
Newly released photos shed light on Emperor Naruhito's life in Britain
A set of photos has been uncovered offering a fresh look into the life of Emperor Naruhito during his time studying in Britain in the 1980s. Taken in 1985, the photos show the then-prince visiti...
The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which was crippled in the aftermath of the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami, seen in 2018.
Tepco won't hire foreign nationals with new visas for Fukushima nuclear work until safety guaranteed
The operator of the disaster-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant will not hire foreign nationals who enter Japan under a new visa program for decommissioning work at the complex until it can co...

, , , ,