Kagoshima Gov. Satoshi Mitazono (second from left) inspects the location of a mudslide on Yakushima island on Monday, a day after hundreds of stranded hikers were rescued. | KYODO

National

Torrential downpours continue to lash Kyushu

Kyodo

Heavy rain continued to lash Kyushu on Monday after stranding more than 300 people on a mountain on Yakushima island over the weekend.

The Meteorological Agency warned torrential rain may cause landslides and floods, and issued a caution on the threat of tornadoes and lightning strikes across Japan through Tuesday.

Rainfall in Miyazaki Prefecture from Friday to Monday morning exceeded 400 millimeters, with the city of Nichinan logging 81.5 mm per hour by 5 a.m. — a record for May.

On Sunday, 314 people descended the mountain on Yakushima island in Kagoshima Prefecture with the help of rescuers after rainfall of about 120 mm per hour caused a landslide, obstructing a hiking trail.

The hikers spent Saturday night stranded there as a rescue operation involving police, firefighters and Ground Self-Defense Force members only started Sunday due to the weather conditions. No one was in a serious condition, according to local officials.

Kagoshima Gov. Satoshi Mitazono on Monday visited the scene of the landslide on the island — a natural World Heritage site — and vowed to work for a swift recovery in a meeting with Yakushima Mayor Koji Araki, so that the town can soon start to welcome tourists again.

“We will swiftly handle the situation and dedicate all of our strength to the recovery of the area by working together” with Yakushima town, the governor said.

The island is known for its Jomon cedar tree and the 1,936-meter Mount Miyanoura, the highest peak of the Kyushu region.

According to the weather agency, some areas of western and eastern Japan are expected to see more than 50 mm of rain per hour through Tuesday.

In a 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Tuesday, rainfall of 200 mm is forecast in the Kinki and Shikoku regions.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Based on the result of a psychiatric test, the Tokyo High Court on Monday scrapped a life prison term for a man and sentenced him to 25 years in prison for the murders of three family members and the attempted murder of another in 2016.
Man gets reduced sentence for 2016 murders after mental examination
A high court has scrapped a life prison term for a man and instead sentenced him to 25 years in prison for killing three of his relatives and attempting to murder a fourth in 2016. Following a p...
Yuka Ogino
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill AKB48 spin-off group member
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill a member of a sister group of the popular AKB48 girl band, police said. Kazuki Domoto was arrested Monday for threatening Yuka ...
A statue symbolizing Korean laborers forcibly taken to Japan during its colonial rule stands near the Japanese Consulate in Busan.
South Korea to 'carefully review' Japan's call for arbitration on wartime labor
The South Korean government will "carefully review" Japan's request for arbitration in the dispute over compensation for laborers made to work during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kagoshima Gov. Satoshi Mitazono (second from left) inspects the location of a mudslide on Yakushima island on Monday, a day after hundreds of stranded hikers were rescued. | KYODO

, , ,