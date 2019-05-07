Emperor Naruhito conducts first regular duties at Imperial Palace

Emperor Naruhito carried out his first regular duties in his new role at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The emperor signed and sealed documents related to a Cabinet meeting. They were his first duties at the palace, except for rituals for his accession on May 1.

The agency released photographs of him working in his office the same day.

The emperor currently lives at an imperial residence in Akasaka Estate near the palace with his family. He will continue commuting to the palace until Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko move to their temporary residence in Tokyo, and renovation work is completed.

The former emperor and empress will eventually move to a new residence being prepared at Akasaka Estate.