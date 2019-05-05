Rush from Golden Week intensifies, with jams of up to 40 km forecast for approach into Tokyo

The rush of travelers returning to Tokyo from the extra-long Golden Week holiday grew Sunday, with major airports and railway stations reporting massive crowds.

With people returning to work on Tuesday after the unprecedented 10-day national holiday, reserved seats on Tokyo-bound bullet trains were almost fully booked and many parts of the nation’s expressways congested with traffic.

A traffic jam as long as 40 km is predicted for the north of Tokyo around the Kazo Interchange on the Tohoku Expressway, while traffic is expected to be backed up for about 30 km near the Tomei Expressway’s Yamato Tunnel, on the southwest outskirts of the capital.

This year’s holiday was specially extended to 10 days to celebrate the imperial succession. Emperor Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday, a day after his 85-year-old father became the first Japanese monarch in 202 years to abdicate.