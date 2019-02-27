Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, a new high-end outlet of the coffee giant, is seen in the capital's Meguro Ward ahead of its opening Thursday. | STARBUCKS CORP. / VIA KYODO

Business / Corporate

Starbucks to open high-end roastery cafe in Tokyo

Kyodo

Starbucks Corp. said Wednesday it is opening a four-story, high-end roastery in central Tokyo featuring a bar and lounge, its fifth such outlet worldwide.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo is set to open Thursday in the capital’s trendy Nakameguro district. Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, well-known for his role in designing the new National Stadium, was involved in the project.

The coffee chain giant has already opened roastery cafes in New York, Seattle, Milan and Shanghai.

Among the over 100 drinks on the menu will be a cold brew made from coffee beans aged in a whiskey barrel, costing ¥1,200, and a vodka martini with cacao liqueur priced at ¥2,000.

Starbucks said the new outlet in Tokyo is expected to become the company’s first training location in Japan for coffee professionals certified by the Specialty Coffee Association.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores in New York in 2016. A federal appeals court on Tuesday, upheld AT&T's $81 billion takeover of Time Warner, approving one of the biggest media deals on record in the face of opposition from the Trump administration.
In blow to Trump, U.S. appeals court upholds $85 billion AT&T-Time Warner merger
A U.S. appeals court Tuesday green lit the mega-merger of wireless and broadband giant AT&T with media-entertainment powerhouse Time Warner, rejecting an effort by the administration of Preside...
Nikki Haley speaks during the Hudson Institute's 2018 Award Gala in New York in December. Boeing is making room on its board of directors for Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Boeing Co. said Tuesday that it nominated Haley for election at its annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for April 29.
Boeing board to add Nikki Haley, who helped fight South Carolina plant's union drive
Boeing Co. is poised to add an old ally to its board: Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Haley, 47, who as South Carolina governor fiercely opposed unionization drive...
Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, AKA Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL), reacts outside the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, in central London last fall. Facebook on Tuesday removed the accounts of leading British far-right activist Robinson for violating its "community standards" by promoting "organised hate" and other prohibited behavior.
Facebook bans U.K. far-right figure Tommy Robinson for promoting 'organized hate'
Facebook on Tuesday removed the accounts of leading British far-right activist Tommy Robinson for violating its "community standards" by promoting "organized hate" and other prohibited behavior. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, a new high-end outlet of the coffee giant, is seen in the capital's Meguro Ward ahead of its opening Thursday. | STARBUCKS CORP. / VIA KYODO

, , , ,