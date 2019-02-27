Kim, Trump kick off second summit with handshake in Hanoi before holding talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Wednesday in Hanoi for the first time since their landmark summit in Singapore eight months ago as the pair both sought a breakthrough in deadlocked nuclear negotiations.

The pair shook hands and moved to another room to answer questions. They then departed to hold a 10-minute meeting before an approximately 20-minute session without aides, followed by dinner lasting around 90 minutes on Wednesday at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel.

Asked by reporters before heading into the talks if he had walked back his denuclearization demand, Trump replied, “No.” Queried about a possible end-of-war declaration, he was equally curt, saying, “We’ll see.”

Kim, meanwhile, stressed that “patience” had been necessary in the intervening time since the Singapore summit.

“Those 261 days were the days during which a lot of painstaking efforts were necessary and a lot of patience was needed,” he said. “As I see you here today…that gives us a hope that we will be successful this time.”

At the meal, which the White House billed as a “social dinner,” Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday, and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Kim will also have two aides present, Kim Yong Chol, Pyongyang’s former intelligence chief and a key negotiator in the talks, and and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho. Both leaders will have translators.

On Thursday, the two leaders will hold “a series of back and forth” meetings, the White House said. The venue has not been announced.