Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko wrap up a ceremony Sunday in Tokyo at the National Theatre of Japan, marking 30 years of his reign. | KYODO

Japan's Emperor Akihito to be addressed with 'emeritus' after abdication

Emperor Akihito will be called “emperor emeritus” and Empress Michiko “empress emerita” following his abdication in April, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Their Japanese titles to be used after the abdication have already been decided as jōkō and jōkōgō, respectively. But the agency had continued discussions about their English titles with the Foreign Ministry while studying those used by overseas royal families.

The agency said Monday it picked the word “emeritus” to “express admiration and respect for the accumulation of experiences and achievements.”

The 85-year-old Emperor will abdicate April 30, becoming the first living monarch in Japan to do so in about two centuries. He will be succeeded by his eldest son, the 59-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, on May 1.

