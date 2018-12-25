Nikkei dives over 5% amid global economic fears

Japan’s key Nikkei stock index briefly lost more than 5 percent, or 1,000 points, to trade in the 19,100 level on Tuesday morning.

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower and extended their losses, with the Nikkei sliding below the psychologically important 20,000 mark for the first time in 15 months. The slide came as fears of a global economic slowdown amid plunging U.S. shares — as well as a stronger yen — hurt investor sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 stock average ended the morning session at 19,147.45, down 1,018.74 from Friday’s close.

The S&P 500 plunged almost 3 percent to close at a 20-month low after news over the weekend that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called top executives from the six largest U.S. banks to discuss liquidity and a report that President Donald Trump inquired about firing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

“The Trump bubble, which has brought gains in U.S. stocks and the dollar, is collapsing,” said Mitsushige Akino, an executive officer at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “The more stocks fall, the more investor sentiment gets worse, so there’s more people who need to sell temporarily, such as stop-loss selling.”

Japanese stocks have been caught in a global market rout, spurred by concerns about everything from the U.S.-China trade war to global central banks’ moves to tighten monetary policy. Sentiment has deteriorated in December, with foreign investors offloading billions of dollars in the country’s shares.

For Justin Tang, the head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore, 20,000 is an important support level, the breaching of which confirms downside momentum.

“This will be the last bastion of hope for Japanese investors,” Tang said.