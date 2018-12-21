National

Tech-shy cybersecurity and Olympics minister Yoshitaka Sakurada confesses that he can’t speak English either

JIJI

Yoshitaka Sakurada, minister for both cybersecurity and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, who recently made headlines around the world by admitting that he cannot use a personal computer, made a new confession on Thursday: He is unable to speak English.

“There are two things that I’ve been feeling ashamed of since I became a lawmaker — not being able to use a PC and not being able to speak English,” he said at an event in Tokyo introducing efforts to offer multilingual services during the quadrennial sporting events.

“I’ll give up on becoming prime minister because I can’t speak English,” he said, making participants laugh.

Citing, for example, a summit of the Group of Seven major industrial countries, Sakurada said: “The seven leaders are lined up, with no interpreter in between. Those aspiring to become prime minister (of Japan) have to be able to speak English.”

Asked by reporters for comments on the various technologies and products showcased at the event, Sakurada said they can cover his “weakest points.”

“If technologies become more advanced, the world will be more enjoyable for those who are not good at foreign languages,” Sakurada said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Man sentenced to four years for abducting nurse who was later found dead
A court sentenced a 28-year-old man to four years in prison Thursday for abducting and confining a nurse who was later found dead in central Japan. The Hamamatsu branch of the Shizuoka Di...
The Sao Paulo Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper based in Brazil, will close its doors due to a plunge in sales in recent years.
Japanese newspaper in Sao Paulo to print final issue after 72-year run
The Sao Paulo Shimbun, a Japanese-language newspaper based in the sprawling Brazilian metropolis, will end its 72-year run after printing its Jan. 1 edition, due out Saturday, an official with the ...
A ship leaves a port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, in April to conduct what the government calls research whaling in nearby Pacific Ocean waters.
Japan's plan to leave IWC draws mixed reactions at home and overseas
The government's decision Thursday to leave the International Whaling Commission to resume commercial whaling has drawn mixed reactions at home and criticism abroad. In the town of Taiji, Wakaya...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshitaka Sakurada | KYODO

, , , ,