National

Japan to withdraw from International Whaling Commission in bid to resume commercial whaling: sources

Kyodo

Japan has decided to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission in a bid to resume commercial whaling, government sources said Thursday.

The decision, which will be announced by the end of this year, comes as pro- and anti-whaling members of the IWC have been stuck in decades of confrontation.

Japan’s pullout, currently planned for next year, could spark criticism from European and other countries opposed to the practice of whaling. It is extremely rare for Japan to withdraw from an international organization.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward
Hong Kong Yasukuni protesters remanded pending court ruling: activist group
Two Hong Kong activists who were arrested by Japanese police for trespassing after staging a protest at the Yasukuni Shrine last week were remanded in custody following a court appearance Wednes...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks about Japan's ties with South Korea, which have been soured by wartime historical issues, during a news conference Wednesday at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.
Kono expresses hope Japan and South Korea can overcome war-related issues that have recently hurt...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed hope Wednesday that Tokyo and Seoul could improve bilateral relations that have cooled following court rulings in South Korea on wartime labor. Tokyo...
Tourists wearing kimono stand beside illuminated poles displaying kimono patterns at Randen Saga Station in Kyoto's Arashiyama tourist spot on Dec. 8.
Foreign visitors up 3.1% in November, growth slows after disasters
The number of foreign visitors to Japan in November increased 3.1 percent compared with the same month last year, government data showed Wednesday, while the pace of growth has slowed from doubl...

, ,