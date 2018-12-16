A major explosion occurred at a restaurant in the Hiragishi district of Sapporo’s Toyohira Ward around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

At least 41 people have been reported injured, with one person in critical condition, metro fire department officials said.

From the heavily damaged structure, several people were rushed to hospital by ambulance as fire and smoke rose from it.

Eyewitnesses reported smelling gas in the area following the explosion.

The explosion, which shattered in glass windows in neighboring buildings, reportedly came from a Japanese-style pub named Umisakura.

“I heard a ‘bang,’ which sounded like thunder, and my condo was shaken,” said a man in his 50s who lived nearby.

Police officers at the scene kept people from approaching the damaged building, citing fears of more explosions.

