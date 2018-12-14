Brace for hard landing: Photos from JAXA space rovers show rocky asteroid surface
This Oct. 20 image captured by Rover-1A, and provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Thursday, shows the surface of asteroid Ryugu. JAXA said more than 200 photos taken by two small rovers on the asteroid show no signs of a smooth area for the planned touchdown of a spacecraft early next year. | JAXA / VIA AP

National / Science & Health

Brace for hard landing: Photos from JAXA space rovers show rocky asteroid surface

by Mari Yamaguchi

AP

Japan’s space agency says more than 200 photos taken by two small rovers on an asteroid show no signs of a smooth area for the planned touchdown of a spacecraft early next year.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said Thursday the two solar-powered rovers have become inactive and are probably in the shade, but are still responding to signals after three months, exceeding their projected life of several days.

The Minerva II-1 rovers, which resemble circular cookie tins, were dropped by the unmanned Hayabusa2 spacecraft onto asteroid Ryugu, about 280 million km (170 million miles) from Earth, in September to collect data and surface information.

Many of the photos show a rocky surface on the asteroid, presenting challenges for Hayabusa2’s planned touchdown, which has already been postponed from late October after initial images showed the surface was rockier than expected.

JAXA says it has narrowed down potential landing spots and still plans to attempt the touchdown to collect samples. Scientists are analyzing data sent by the rovers to finalize the plans, including whether to have an additional touch-down rehearsal for the spacecraft, JAXA senior project member Takashi Kubota said at a news conference.

One of the two rovers is believed to have traveled about 300 meters (yards) by hopping on the asteroid, where gravity is too weak for wheeled vehicles, and has sent more than 200 photos and other data to the spacecraft, which then relayed it to Earth, Kubota said. The other rover took about 40 photos and stopped moving after about 10 days, he said. The lower-than-expected surface temperature of the asteroid may have helped slow the rovers’ deterioration, Kubota said.

He said the data collected so far show similarities, including the shape and surface, with Bennu, an asteroid being investigated by NASA with its spacecraft Osiris-Rex. The initial findings show the asteroids are more moist and studded with boulders than initially thought.

Asteroids, which orbit the sun but are much smaller than planets, are among the oldest objects in the solar system and may help explain how Earth evolved.

“We are extremely interested and looking forward to further analysis,” Kubota said. “We hope to find anything that may help explain the origin of space and its evolution.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Thousands attend a state memorial ceremony in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu province, for the victims of the 1937 massacre committed by the Imperial Japanese Army in the Chinese city on Thursday, the 81st anniversary of the tragedy.
China tones down Japan criticism on Nanjing anniversary
China restrained its criticism of Japan on the 81st anniversary of the Nanjing massacre of Chinese civilians and others by Japanese soldiers Thursday, following improved bilateral ties. ...
Hiroji Yamashiro, right, attends a gathering organized by his supporters Thursday in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, after the high court ruling upheld a lower court verdict.
High court finds prominent anti-U.S. military base activist guilty
A high court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that found a prominent anti-U.S. military base activist in Okinawa guilty of several criminal offenses committed during protests in the islan...
The Human Rights Multicultural Promotion Division is seen at the municipal office of the city of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, in November.
Japan to make regional labor markets accessible to new foreign workers
The government plans to take measures to make regional labor markets accessible to foreign blue-collar workers to avoid them concentrating in large cities such as Tokyo when the country starts a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This Oct. 20 image captured by Rover-1A, and provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Thursday, shows the surface of asteroid Ryugu. JAXA said more than 200 photos taken by two small rovers on the asteroid show no signs of a smooth area for the planned touchdown of a spacecraft early next year. | JAXA / VIA AP This Oct. 26 image captured by Rover-1A, and provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Thursday, shows the surface of asteroid Ryugu. | JAXA / VIA AP This Oct. 26 image captured by Rover-1A, and provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Thursday, shows the surface of asteroid Ryugu. | JAXA / VIA AP

, , , , , ,