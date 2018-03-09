Trump ‘ready to meet’ North Korea’s Kim for denuclearization talks by May

U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May, a stunning announcement as the two historic adversaries attempt to reach a deal on the issue of the North’s nuclear weapons, a top South Korean envoy said Thursday.

The South Korean national security director, Chung Eui-yong, told a news conference outside the White House that Kim had “expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible.”

“In our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is committed to denuclearization,” Chung said. “Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests. He understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue. And he expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible. President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

Chung credited Trump with the detente, saying that “his leadership, and his ‘maximum pressure’ policy, together with international solidarity, brought us to this juncture,” adding that South Korean President Moon Jae-in had expressed his “personal gratitude for President Trump’s leadership.”

The White House confirmed that Trump had accepted the invitation to meet Kim “at a place and time to be determined” and Trump, in a tweet, later said his pressure push would continue.

“Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!” he wrote.

At the White House, Chung said that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan “and our many partners around the world remain resolutely committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Chung said the Washington and Seoul “are optimistic about the possibility of a peaceful resolution,” adding that they stood together “in insisting that we not repeat the mistakes of the past and that the pressure will continue until North Korea matches these words with concrete actions.”

The dramatic announcement came after a South Korean delegation led by Chung visited the White House on Thursday to brief officials on its most recent talks earlier this week with North Korea — the most significant meeting between the two countries in more than a decade.

Seoul had already said that Pyongyang had offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, providing a diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North’s nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.

No serving American president has ever met with a North Korean leader — and Washington and Pyongyang do not even have formal diplomatic relations. The two nations remain in a state of war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

Trump took office vowing to prevent North Korea from attaining a nuclear-tipped missile that would put the U.S. mainland within striking distances. He has vacillated between threats and insults directed at Kim, and more conciliatory rhetoric. His more bellicose words, and Kim’s nuclear and missile tests, have fueled fears of a bloody war on the peninsula that could engulf the wider region.

Trump, who has ratcheted up economic sanctions on the North to force it to negotiate on giving up its nukes, has threatened to “totally destroy” the isolated nation with “fire and fury” and if its threats against the U.S. and its allies continue. He has also derided Kim by referring to him as “Little Rocket Man.” Kim, for his part, has responded by blasting Trump as “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

Under Trump, the U.S., its allies and Russia and China have worked to tighten sanctions around North Korea to levels unseen as a part of Washington’s campaign of “maximum pressure,” a push with the stated goal of bringing Pyongyang to the negotiating table and ridding it of its nuclear arsenal.

But in gearing up for the talks, the Trump administration will have its work cut out for itself. It enters the fray without a full stable of experienced diplomats to lead the way. Joseph Yun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, announced he was retiring last month, and the post of American ambassador to Seoul remains unfilled more than a year into Trump’s term in office.

For most of last year — despite the ramped-up pressure campaign, which saw Pyongyang slapped with a series of international and unilateral sanctions, the expelling of its diplomats from embassies across the globe and a crackdown on illicit regime fundraising — the North maintained its torrid pace of nuclear and ballistic-missile testing. These included the launch of a longer-range missile that experts believe is capable of striking most of the U.S., as well as its most powerful nuclear blast to date, in September, which the North claimed was a test of a thermonuclear weapon.

The White House has repeatedly said that “all options remain on the table,” including military action, to rein in North Korea’s nuclear drive — a prospect that has stoked concern in Seoul and Tokyo.

But the recent thaw in intra-Korean ties have lessened concerns of a war that one U.S. lawmaker warned would be “very brief” and “of biblical proportions.”