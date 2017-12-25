Parents of dead woman in western Japan reportedly admit confining her for 15 years

A man and woman who were arrested after the death of their 33-year-old daughter have confessed to confining her in a tiny room for around 15 years because, they said, she had a form of mental illness that made her violent, according to police sources.

The police said Monday that an autopsy showed that the woman, Airi Kakimoto, whose body was recovered Saturday in her home in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, froze to death and that she was in a state of extreme malnutrition, weighing only 19 kg and standing 145 cm tall.

Her 55-year-old father, Yasutaka Kakimoto, and 53-year-old mother, Yukari Kakimoto, reported her death to the police Saturday and were arrested on suspicion of illegally disposing of a body.

The woman is believed to have died around Dec. 18.

The police are now looking to build confinement and other charges after the couple told officers that they had held her in a room measuring around 3 square meters since she was 16 or 17 years old, the sources said.

The parents allegedly told the police that recently they had only fed her once a day.

According to the police, the Kakimotos renovated their house to add the small room. It was fitted with a monitoring camera and a double door that can be unlocked only from the outside.

Inside the unheated room, there was a makeshift toilet and a tube designed to allow the woman to drink water from a tank placed outside.