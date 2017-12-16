Government to ask U.S. military not to fly over Okinawa schools after window fell from chopper

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has said that the government will ask the U.S. military to avoid flying over schools in Okinawa Prefecture after a window fell from a U.S. helicopter onto an elementary school’s grounds earlier in the week, according to a senior government official.

Suga, who doubles as minister in charge of alleviating the prefecture’s base-hosting burden, expressed the government’s intention during a meeting Friday with Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga. Onaga had lodged a protest over the incident.

The roughly 90-sq.-cm window weighing 7.7 kg fell Wednesday from a CH-53E transport helicopter only a dozen meters away from students at the school, which is situated near the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the city of Ginowan.

No one was injured, but the incident heightened safety concerns among Okinawa residents. The prefecture is home to the bulk of U.S. military forces in Japan.

“As for (our request about changing) the flight route, I believe (Suga) said he ‘wants to realize’ rather than ‘will do his best,’ ” Onaga told reporters after the meeting, which was also attended by Ginowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima.

The request was originally made by Etsuko Kyan, the principal of Futenma No. 2 Elementary School, where the window fell.

Suga also promised that he would urge the United States to “thoroughly” investigate the cause of the incident and take preventive measures, according to Onaga.

The CH-53E helicopter belongs to the Futenma base, which is located in a densely populated area of Ginowan.

Although the Japanese and U.S. governments have agreed on three flight routes around the base, the Okinawa Prefectural Government claims U.S. aircraft routinely fly outside of them, including over the school.

Criticizing repeated accidents involving the U.S. military, Onaga also called for Suga to reduce the burden on Okinawa associated with hosting the Futenma base.

Earlier Friday, the Ginowan city assembly unanimously adopted a resolution and a written statement urging the U.S. military to apologize to the schoolchildren and look into the cause of the incident.