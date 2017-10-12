Mount Shinmoe eruption continues for second day

The eruption of a Kyushu volcano continued for a second day on Thursday, with a plume rising about 2,000 meters above the crater, the Meteorological Agency said.

Mount Shinmoe, straddling the borders of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, erupted early on Wednesday for the first time in six years, prompting the agency to raise its volcanic alert level to 3 on a scale of 5, restricting entry to the mountain.

Ash fall had been observed in at least three cities and one town in Miyazaki, while ash could also fall in parts of neighboring Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures as well, the agency said.

The 1,421-meter volcano last erupted in September 2011.