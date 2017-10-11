Security camera footage leads police to arrest woman over graffiti at Nagano temple

Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for alleged vandalism at a temple in central Japan, while also looking into her potential connection with graffiti at a nearby historic temple.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion that she made x-marks on columns and other parts of a temple in the city of Nagano at around 11 a.m. Sunday, the police said.

The police have also discovered more than 100 markings, including similar x-marks made with a pen at the nearby Zenkoji Temple, part of which is designated as a national treasure.

The arrest came after the police checked footage from security cameras located on the Zenkoji premises and in nearby religious facilities.

Zenkoji is believed to have been built in the seventh century, while the current main hall was rebuilt in 1707.