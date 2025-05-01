There’s an English proverb that goes, “April showers bring May flowers.” In Japan, however, the month of 5月 (gogatsu, May) also brings on something a little less positive: 五月病 (gogatsu-byo, May sickness).

Another translation for 五月病 might be the “May blues,” as this isn’t an actual medical term. That doesn’t make it any less of a struggle for those who are suffering from it, though. Japan’s 新年度 (shin-nendo, new fiscal year) and 新学期 (shin-gakki, new school semester) both begin in 4月 (shigatsu, April), making that particular month very busy for students and workers alike. 4月は新しい状況や物事に慣れる時期です (Shigatsu wa atarashii jōkyō ya monogoto ni nareru jiki desu, April is a time to get used to new situations and things).

Just as you’re getting used to everything, the ゴールデンウィーク (gōruden uīku, Golden Week) period of consecutive holidays hits. And when it comes to an end, it can be difficult for some to get back on the treadmill and start work or school again.