“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” turns 20 this year (yes, millennials, we’re that old), and to celebrate with a good dose of nostalgia, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo is staging its first-ever special exhibition based on the movie from April 18 through Sept. 8.

Following a successful run at the sister Studio Tour in London, the Tokyo event located a few steps from Toshimaen Station starts with the Great Hall of Hogwarts, where a familiar sight beckons: the Goblet of Fire, blue flames turning red and spewing pieces of parchment with the names of chosen champions. There’s the age line drawn by school headmaster Dumbledore to prevent underage students from entering the Triwizard Tournament, and dummies of the mischievous Weasley twins, white-haired and sprawled on the floor after having tried to fool the barrier with an aging potion.

For Harry Potter fans, it’s all just like the movie, but this limited-time event adds never-before-seen content to an already impressive collection, including the enchanted water taps of the prefects’ bathroom, as well as props and behind-the-scenes footage of underwater scenes in Hogwarts’ lake. Visitors can also get up close and personal with a 3-meter-wide replica of Tom Riddle’s gravestone, and the meticulously detailed model of Hogwarts Castle at the end of the tour has been turned into a backdrop for projection mapping, culminating in a dazzling reenactment of the dragon chase from the eponymous movie.