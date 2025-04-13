Despite sounding similar, the Japanese words "cha" (tea) and "chāhan" (fried rice) are etymologically unconnected. What if we were to combine them though?

Frying rice is a way to add flavor and color to the white grains, but if we boil our rice in tea first, all we need to do is add seasoning. Various varieties of tea can work, but since I’m currently cutting down on caffeine, I was drawn to infusing my rice with rooibos.

When it comes to frying, a quality cooking vessel makes a world of difference. On that subject, I highly recommend J. Kenji Lopez-Alt’s bestselling book “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques.” It spurred my household to invest in a carbon steel chūka-nabe (literally, “Chinese pot” as it is known in Japanese). For a dish as simple as this, however, any heavy, heat-conductive, nonstick pan will do, and even baking your rice in the oven can be an alternative way to achieve delectable results.