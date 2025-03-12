Riding high on the wave of travel to Japan, Air Canada has enlisted a Michelin-starred chef for the first time to develop Japanese kaiseki (multicourse Japanese haute cuisine) to be served in its Signature Class (formerly known as International Business Class).

Created by chef Masaki Hashimoto, who runs the one-Michelin-starred restaurant Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto in Toronto, the new in-flight menu was officially launched on March 3. It will be available on routes between Canada and Japan.

At a March 6 tasting event in Tokyo for the new in-flight menu, Mark Nasr, Air Canada’s executive vice president of marketing and digital, says the new offering “allows us to bring a real Japanese experience (to customers) from the moment their trip starts.”