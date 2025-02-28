Despite the freezing weather, I still see children running around the park in shorts, skirts and even without their coats. Watching them play, the saying 子どもは風の子 (kodomo wa kaze no ko) comes to mind. It’s for when kids seem unbothered by the lower temperatures and loosely translates as “children are open-air creatures.”

Parents, on the other hand, understand the need to bundle up in the cold. The often forgotten second part to the 子どもは風の子 saying is 大人は火の子 (otona wa hi no ko, adults are fire creatures). No matter how many times their parents may tell them, some kids will do what they want — our little darlings may even behave more like what English speakers refer to as ブラット (buratto, brats).