On Feb. 12, Meta warned internet users to be wary of online acquaintances promising romance but seeking cash as scammers use deep fakes to prey on those looking for love.

"This is a new tool in the toolkit of scammers," Meta Platforms global threat disruption policy director David Agranovich told journalists during a briefing. "These scammers evolve consistently; we have to evolve to keep things right."

Detection systems in Meta's family of apps including Instagram and WhatsApp rely heavily on behavior patterns and technical signals rather than on imagery, meaning it spies scammer activity despite the AI trickery, according to Agranovich.