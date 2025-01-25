In Japan, Dragon Quest might as well be a religion.

Imagery from the long-running video game series, such as the iconic blue slime, a recurring foe in every game, is heavily featured in advertising across several industries. In the past, convenience store chain Lawson has transformed some of its locations into shops modeled after those found in the games. The main overture is known to practically every Japanese man, woman and child with even a passing interest in pop culture, while concerts dedicated to the music of the late series composer Koichi Sugiyama are held every year across the country.

Dragon Quest is so popular in its native land that publisher Square Enix says they only release new entries from the series on Saturdays so children avoid skipping school (and adults don’t have to call out “sick” from work).